Svrluga: You had hope, Caps fans? Dow...

Svrluga: You had hope, Caps fans? Down a goal to Penguins entering third, never a doubt.

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events WASHINGTON DC - MAY 6: Teammates celebrates with Washington left wing Alex Ovechkin , center, after his 3rd period goal during the Washington Capitals defeat of the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 in game 5 of the Stanley Cup eastern division semifinals at theVerizon Center in Washington DC, May 6, 2017. No, you did not.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot May 3 Bracken 1
News Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06) Feb '17 8thPharts 2
News Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16) May '16 The Trout 1
News Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07) Oct '15 Fart news 90
News Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Columnist: Penguins should make run at Mike Bab... (May '14) Jan '15 catfreak 2
See all Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,630 • Total comments across all topics: 280,848,392

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC