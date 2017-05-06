Svrluga: You had hope, Caps fans? Down a goal to Penguins entering third, never a doubt.
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events WASHINGTON DC - MAY 6: Teammates celebrates with Washington left wing Alex Ovechkin , center, after his 3rd period goal during the Washington Capitals defeat of the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 in game 5 of the Stanley Cup eastern division semifinals at theVerizon Center in Washington DC, May 6, 2017. No, you did not.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot
|May 3
|Bracken
|1
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Columnist: Penguins should make run at Mike Bab... (May '14)
|Jan '15
|catfreak
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC