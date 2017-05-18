Sidney Crosby stands way above his peers in the playoffs

Confirmed #StanleyCup Final Dates Game 1: May 29 Game 2: May 31 Game 3: June 3 Game 4: June 5 Game 5: June 8 Game 6: June 11 Game 7: June 14 The crazy thing is the maximum length of the Conference Finals is 12 days . The SCF? 17 days from start to finish if it goes the distance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pensburgh.