Sens face familiar foe in Pittsburgh Penguins

The Senators' Erik Karlsson, left, has shone the brightest during the team's second-round series against the Rangers and leads all NHL defencemen in scoring in these playoffs with 11 points, while playing through obvious injury. In a surprise to many, Ottawa is the last Canadian team standing and in the conference finals after dusting off Boston in six games in round one and unexpectedly doing the same to the New York Rangers in round two.

