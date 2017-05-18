Senators relish chance to end Canada's Cup drought
Senators forward Clarke MacArthur was just eight years old the last time a Canadian-based NHL team won the Stanley Cup. Since that magical run by the 1993 Montreal Canadiens, who won an NHL-record 10 playoff games in overtime, five Canadian teams have made it all the way to the Stanley Cup final only to lose.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May 16
|JustPhart
|4
|Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot
|May 3
|Bracken
|1
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC