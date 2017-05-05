Senators-Penguins Game 7 Double-OT Thriller on NBCSN Averages More Than 3 Million Viewers

Last night's Eastern Conference Final Game 7 double-overtime thriller on NBCSN, in which the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Ottawa Senators, 3-2, set major viewership and digital records, and continued the trend of strong results for the entire 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs, according to Fast National Data provided by The Nielsen Company and Adobe Analytics.

