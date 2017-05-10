Senators defenceman Methot focused on Cup final, not getting even with Crosby
Retaliation is not on Marc Methot's mind as the Ottawa Senators prepare to take on Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL Eastern Conference Final. Methot suffered a badly lacerated pinky finger when Crosby, who was not assessed a penalty on the play, slashed the Senators defenceman's left hand in a March 23 game.
