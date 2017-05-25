Schultz, Hornqvist game-time decision...

Schultz, Hornqvist game-time decisions for Penguins in Game 7 against Senators

Head coach Mike Sullivan said that both defenceman Justin Schultz and winger Patric Hornqvist would be game-time decisions for Thursday night's decisive game against the visiting Ottawa Senators. Schultz hasn't played since Game 2. He suffered an upper-body injury when he hit the boards awkwardly after a hit from Ottawa's Mike Hoffman.

