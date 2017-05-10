Sabres hire Penguins' Jason Botterill...

Sabres hire Penguins' Jason Botterill as general manager

Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

The Buffalo Sabres hired Pittsburgh Penguins associate general manager Jason Botterill on Thursday to oversee a franchise that owner Terry Pegula criticized for lacking structure and discipline. Botterill takes over three weeks after Tim Murray was fired, and one day after Pittsburgh advanced to the Eastern Conference finals by defeating the Washington Capitals 2-0 in Game 7 of their second-round playoff series.

