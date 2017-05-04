Sabres expected to hire Botterill as GM, Tocchet possible coaching candidate

On last night's Hockey Night in Canada broadcast, Sportsnet reporter Nick Kypreos said that, "It's a foregone conclusion" in Pittsburgh that assistant Penguins GM Jason Botterill will be named as the next GM of the Buffalo Sabres. According to those in the know, the announcement is only being delayed until the end of the Penguins- Capitals series, so Buffalo fans who don't have any playoff rooting interests should hope for Pittsburgh to close the series out tomorrow.

