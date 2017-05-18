Rust, Schultz, Hornqvist out for Penguins for Game 3 vs Sens
" The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without forwards Bryan Rust and Patric Hornqvist and defenseman Justin Schultz for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals in Ottawa on Wednesday night. Coach Mike Sullivan says all three have upper-body injuries and won't play against the Senators until at least Game 4. Hornqvist was scratched before Pittsburgh's 1-0 Game 2 victory on Monday.
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May 16
|JustPhart
|4
|Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot
|May 3
|Bracken
|1
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
