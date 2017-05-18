Rust, Schultz, Hornqvist out for Penguins for Game 3 vs Sens

" The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without forwards Bryan Rust and Patric Hornqvist and defenseman Justin Schultz for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals in Ottawa on Wednesday night. Coach Mike Sullivan says all three have upper-body injuries and won't play against the Senators until at least Game 4. Hornqvist was scratched before Pittsburgh's 1-0 Game 2 victory on Monday.

