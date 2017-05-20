Rocket scientists hailed in North Kor...

Rocket scientists hailed in North Korean parade

12 hrs ago

US Ambassador Nikki Haley said the United States was working with China, the North's main ally, on a new sanctions resolution and warned that all countries must step up action against North Korea or face measures themselves. Pyongyang has long had missiles that can reach targets across the South, the 500km Scud, and Japan, the 1,000km to 1,300km Rodong; but with an imputed range of 4,500km, the Hwasong-12 puts USA bases on the Pacific island of Guam within reach.

