Ray Shero's NHL Draft history: Some big 3rd-round picks with Devils and Penguins
When NJ.com took a look at the NHL Draft history of Devils general manager Ray Shero , reviews of the first and second rounds did not generate many big names. Outside of Jordan Staal, the No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot
|May 3
|Bracken
|1
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Columnist: Penguins should make run at Mike Bab... (May '14)
|Jan '15
|catfreak
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC