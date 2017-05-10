Ray Shero's Draft history: 1st-round picks with Devils and Penguins

Devils general manager Ray Shero has built up a long history of drafting players with the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Devils. Over a seven-part series, NJ.com will take a look back at all of the players drafted by Shero while he was GM for the Penguins for the 2006-2013 NHL Drafts, plus the 2015 and 2016 Drafts with the Devils.

