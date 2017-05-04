Possible rape at Pens game being looked into
OCTOBER 13: An exterior view of PPG Paints Arena before the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Washington Capitals at PPG Paints Arena on October 13, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette , Pittsburgh police are investigating "a report of a woman being raped in a women's restroom" during the Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals playoff game Wednesday at PPG Paints Arena.
