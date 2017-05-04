Possible rape at Pens game being look...

Possible rape at Pens game being looked into

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Yahoo Sports

OCTOBER 13: An exterior view of PPG Paints Arena before the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Washington Capitals at PPG Paints Arena on October 13, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette , Pittsburgh police are investigating "a report of a woman being raped in a women's restroom" during the Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals playoff game Wednesday at PPG Paints Arena.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo Sports.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot Wed Bracken 1
News Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06) Feb '17 8thPharts 2
News Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16) May '16 The Trout 1
News Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07) Oct '15 Fart news 90
News Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Columnist: Penguins should make run at Mike Bab... (May '14) Jan '15 catfreak 2
See all Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,524 • Total comments across all topics: 280,795,044

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC