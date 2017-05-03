Pool party gunman called ex-girlfriend during deadly rampage
According to san Diego police, A gunman distraught over a recent breakup calmly sat in a pool chair as he shot strangers at a birthday party and phoned his ex-girlfriend so she could hear the commotion. Authorities say the gunman , Peter Selis, 49, was angry about a breakup with his girlfriend and made a decision to call her as he went out and shot strangers so she could hear the whole thing.
