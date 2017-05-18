Pittsburgh Penguins: Phil Kessel is the Heart and Soul of This Team
The Pittsburgh Penguins may be trailing in the Eastern Conference 2-1 right now, but I'd like to rewind back to game two and look at one specific player. The Pittsburgh Penguins offensive efforts have not always been there throughout these playoffs.
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May 16
|JustPhart
|4
|Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot
|May 3
|Bracken
|1
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
