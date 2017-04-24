Pittsburgh Penguins injury updates, and AHL reinforcements are coming

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins season ended last night in Game 5 of a 5 game first round season. What does this mean for the NHL team? Well, the return of the "black aces", as WB/S coach Clark Donatelli confirmed the below players are getting called up: These guys usually practice before the regular team does and stays a little off to themselves, but are still emergency reserves in case of extreme injury.

