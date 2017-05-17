Pittsburgh Penguins at Ottawa Senators - Game 3

Whether they sat back by design or merely were overwhelmed by the Pittsburgh Penguins attack, the Ottawa Senators couldn't seem to get out of their zone in a 1-0 loss in Game 2. Of course, that contest was in Pittsburgh. Perhaps Erik Karlsson will be able to get the Senators' transition game going, leading to a more action-packed tug-o-war with Sidney Crosby and the Pens? That might not be the plan for Guy Boucher, but it could happen with Senators fans urging the action along.

