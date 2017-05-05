Picks: Preds, Pens will foil chances of 2007 Stanley Cup final rematch
Could history repeat itself this spring? We're guessing not. Here are our picks for the Eastern and Western Conference finals: Why: Just as they did during the regular season, the Sens survived on slim margins and the superb play of Erik Karlsson to beat both the Bruins and Rangers, but their run stops here against a deeper, more intimidating Penguins opponent.
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot
|May 3
|Bracken
|1
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Columnist: Penguins should make run at Mike Bab... (May '14)
|Jan '15
|catfreak
|2
