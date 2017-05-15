Pens, Sens, Preds, Ducks traded their way to NHL's final 4
Draft and develop is the most common way to win in the salary-cap NHL, and with eight of the past 11 playoff MVPs being homegrown, that hasn't changed. But the four teams left vying for the Stanley Cup this spring - the Pittsburgh Penguins and Ottawa Senators in the East and Nashville Predators and Anaheim Ducks in the West - all made a handful of significant trades to get to this point.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBT-AM Charlotte.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|1 hr
|Doniie Darko Trump
|1
|Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot
|May 3
|Bracken
|1
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC