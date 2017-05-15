Pens, Sens, Preds, Ducks traded their...

Pens, Sens, Preds, Ducks traded their way to NHL's final 4

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WBT-AM Charlotte

Draft and develop is the most common way to win in the salary-cap NHL, and with eight of the past 11 playoff MVPs being homegrown, that hasn't changed. But the four teams left vying for the Stanley Cup this spring - the Pittsburgh Penguins and Ottawa Senators in the East and Nashville Predators and Anaheim Ducks in the West - all made a handful of significant trades to get to this point.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBT-AM Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a... 1 hr Doniie Darko Trump 1
Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot May 3 Bracken 1
News Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06) Feb '17 8thPharts 2
News Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16) May '16 The Trout 1
News Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07) Oct '15 Fart news 90
News Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
See all Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,480 • Total comments across all topics: 281,036,518

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC