Pens Points: Sunday Feast

We saw a glimpse in Game 7 against Washington but on Sunday we were treated to a full 60 minutes of Pittsburgh Penguins hockey in a 7-0 rout of the Ottawa Senators in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference Final series. Four goals in the first period were more than enough for the Pens who chased Craig Anderson two different times in the opening twenty minutes.

