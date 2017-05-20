Pens Points: Sunday Feast

We saw a glimpse in Game 7 against Washington but on Sunday we were treated to a full 60 minutes of Pittsburgh Penguins hockey in a 7-0 rout of the Ottawa Senators in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference Final series. Four goals in the first period were more than enough for the Pens who chased Craig Anderson two different times in the opening twenty minutes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pensburgh.