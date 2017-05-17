Pens blank Sens,even Eastern finals

Pittsburgh's Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 23 shots for his second shutout of the playoffs and the host Penguins evened their Eastern Conference finals series against Ottawa with a 1-0 victory in Game 2 on Monday night. Phil Kessel beat Craig Anderson with a wrist shot 13:05 into the third period as Pittsburgh finally scored against Ottawa's packed-in defense.

