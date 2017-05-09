Penguinsa Mike Sullivan says Sidney Crosby was not evaluated for a concussion after collision
After Sidney Crosby barreled into the boards toward the end of the first period Monday, he lay face down on the ice for a few moments before pushing himself up. Crosby then paused on his hands and knees, drew a deep breath and slowly got back onto his feet before skating toward the action.
