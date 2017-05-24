Penguins vs. Senators Game 7: Factors that determine who reaches Stanley Cup Final
Penguins vs. Senators Game 7: Factors that determine who reaches Stanley Cup Final Game 7s are as "fun as it gets," Penguins veteran Matt Cullen said. Check out this story on myozaukeenow.com: https://usat.ly/2qXGJVd Ottawa has only won a single conference championship in its history and the Senators have never won a Stanley Cup.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mequon.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Mon
|BigPhartse
|94
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May 16
|JustPhart
|4
|Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot
|May 3
|Bracken
|1
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC