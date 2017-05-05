Penguins To Repeat
With the Stanley Cup final on the horizon, there are two Manitobans who will have a chance to bring the Cup home this summer. Winnipeg's Colin Wilson and Binscarth's Cody McLeod, both forwards with the Nashville Predators, aren't favored to win the Cup, but heck, the Preds started out as the eighth-seeded team in the West and they've made it this far.
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|May 22
|BigPhartse
|94
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May 16
|JustPhart
|4
|Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot
|May 3
|Bracken
|1
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
