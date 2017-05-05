Penguins To Repeat

With the Stanley Cup final on the horizon, there are two Manitobans who will have a chance to bring the Cup home this summer. Winnipeg's Colin Wilson and Binscarth's Cody McLeod, both forwards with the Nashville Predators, aren't favored to win the Cup, but heck, the Preds started out as the eighth-seeded team in the West and they've made it this far.

