Penguins star Sidney Crosby out with another concussion

Without the likes of Sidney Crosby , Conor Sheary, Kris Letang and Matt Murray, the Penguins stunned the Washington Capitals 3-2 to take a 3-1 series lead on Wednesday. " He's in the process of rehabbing ", Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said of Crosby, who has won two Olympic gold medals in 2010 and 2014 with Canada .

