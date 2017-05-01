Penguins' Crosby leaves Game 3 after ...

Penguins' Crosby leaves Game 3 after hit to head

2 hrs ago

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, pictured during the first round of the playoffs, left Monday's Game 3 against the Washington Capitals after being cross-checked in the face. Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby left Game 3 of his team's playoff series against Washington after taking a hit to the head from Capitals defenceman Matt Niskanen.

