Penguins' Crosby back at practice

Sidney Crosby returned to work Friday, practicing with his Penguins teammates barely four days removed from a frightening hit that left the him with a concussion and his status for the rest of the playoffs uncertain. Though the two-time league MVP declined to get into specifics about whether he would be available for tonight's Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinal at Washington - a game in which Pittsburgh can clinch a spot in the conference final - he was keeping his options open.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.