NHL Playoffs: No suspension for Wingels after his elbow to Scott Wilson
It was announced today that Ottawa's Tommy Wingels will not face further league discipline for his elbow to the head of Scott Wilson late in Game 5. A lot of Pens fans are angry but for some reason I just can't be outraged. NHL justice in the form of supplemental discipline is just too unpredictable and uncontrollable to get invested in.
