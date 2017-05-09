New lines for the Penguins, again
The Pens were dominated by the Washington Capitals in Game 6, a 5-2 decision that forced Game 7 tomorrow in D.C. It remains to be seen if the new forward combinations will have any effect. Pittsburgh's biggest issue is probably its defense, which has missed Kris Letang for the entire postseason then lost Trevor Daley in Game 5 against the Caps.
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot
|May 3
|Bracken
|1
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Columnist: Penguins should make run at Mike Bab... (May '14)
|Jan '15
|catfreak
|2
