New lines for the Penguins, again

The Pens were dominated by the Washington Capitals in Game 6, a 5-2 decision that forced Game 7 tomorrow in D.C. It remains to be seen if the new forward combinations will have any effect. Pittsburgh's biggest issue is probably its defense, which has missed Kris Letang for the entire postseason then lost Trevor Daley in Game 5 against the Caps.

