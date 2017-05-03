Minus Crosby, Penguins edge Capitals 3-2 to take 3-1 lead

Washington Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov celebrates his goal as he returns to the bench during the second period of Game 4 in an NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference semifinal hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, May 3, 2017. Pittsburgh Penguins' Patric Hornqvist gets the puck past Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby for a goal during the first period of Game 4 in an NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference semifinal hockey game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, May 3, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.