Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan's message to his players Tuesday was that Wednesday's Game 7 against the Washington Capitals is a game "that you live to play in." Mike Sullivan to Penguins: You live for Game 7s Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan's message to his players Tuesday was that Wednesday's Game 7 against the Washington Capitals is a game "that you live to play in."

