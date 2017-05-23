Mike Hoffman's goal helps Senators be...

Mike Hoffman's goal helps Senators beat Penguins to force Game 7

23 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Mike Hoffman scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period to give the Ottawa Senators a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night and force a decisive Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals. Hoffman fired a slap shot through traffic off a pass from Fredrik Claesson to put the Senators ahead at 1:34 of the third.

