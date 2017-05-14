Leafs Links: William Nylander takes over team lead in points at World ...

Toronto Marlies solved again in Syracuse, trail 3-2 in series The Toronto Marlies have been pushed to the brink of elimination after a Jekyll and Hyde performance in Game 5 in Syracuse. The first period was more akin to the level of play we saw from the Marlies in the two home games in Toronto, but what followed in the final 40 resembled the shambles of games one and two in this series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Maple Leafs Hot Stove.