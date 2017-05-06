Javed Miandad labels Shaharyar Khan a 'liar' who knows nothing about cricket
Talking on the administrator, Miandad was quoted to be saying by Dawn, "If you want to inquire about my performance, ask Mushtaq Ahmed, Moin Khan, Inzamam and Wasim Akram". Shaharyar, who was appearing before the National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination on Thursday, clarified that he was making the comparison simply on the basis of cricket and statistics and not on politics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot
|May 3
|Bracken
|1
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Columnist: Penguins should make run at Mike Bab... (May '14)
|Jan '15
|catfreak
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC