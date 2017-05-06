Javed Miandad labels Shaharyar Khan a 'liar' who knows nothing about cricket

Talking on the administrator, Miandad was quoted to be saying by Dawn, "If you want to inquire about my performance, ask Mushtaq Ahmed, Moin Khan, Inzamam and Wasim Akram". Shaharyar, who was appearing before the National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination on Thursday, clarified that he was making the comparison simply on the basis of cricket and statistics and not on politics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.