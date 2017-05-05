It's been nearly an hour since Chris Kunitz scored the biggest goal of my blogging career , and I'm still not quite sure it's sunk in yet. It was the longest run by the Ottawa Senators in a decade, the second-longest in franchise history by an OT period and a bit, and it was both so fitting and so crushing for it to end in double-OT of a Game 7. It'll probably take me months to truly digest this.

