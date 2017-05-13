It looks like Carl Hagelin could miss...

It looks like Carl Hagelin could miss another game for Penguins

9 hrs ago Read more: MSNBC

After sitting out the Penguins' Game 7 win over the Washington Capitals, it seems likely that forward Carl Hagelin will remain out of the lineup on Saturday night when they open the Eastern Conference Finals against the Ottawa Senators. Even though Hagelin took part in the team's optional morning skate, he remained on the ice after it ended for extra work along with Tom Kuhnhackl , Cameron Gaunce and Derrick Pouliot, seemingly indicating that he will be among the team's scratches.

