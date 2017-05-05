How Chris Kunitz and Conor Sheary gave the Penguins a 2-0 lead last night
Late in the first period during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final last night, the Nashville Predators had just fallen behind 1-0 after taking two simultaneous penalties and giving the Penguins a 5-on-3 power play that they scored on. The Penguins were riding the wave and just like that, it was 2-0 before you knew it.
