Hoffman scores go-ahead goal as Sens stave off elimination, force Game 7

Mike Hoffman scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period of Game 6 as the Sens brushed off elimination with a 2-1 win on Tuesday and sent the Eastern Conference final to a decisive Game 7 in Pittsburgh. Matt Murray gave up a pair on 30 shots and Evgeni Malkin mustered the lone goal for the Penguins, who will shoot for their second straight Stanley Cup final appearance once more on Thursday night.

Chicago, IL

