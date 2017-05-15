Game 2 Recap: Phil Kessel's goal pushes Pens past Sens
Patric Hornqvist doesn't practice yesterday but he takes warmup tonight at least to test things out. Must not have been ideal, as he takes a seat and Carl Hagelin returns to get back in the lineup.
