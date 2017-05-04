Former NHLer Keith Primeau can appreciate Crosby's plight
Former NHL forward Keith Primeau has a good idea what injured Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby is going through. The effects of at least four concussions forced Primeau to retire in 2006 after trying for over a year to get back in the Philadelphia Flyers lineup.
