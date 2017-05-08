Former NHL Player Receives Probation ...

Former NHL Player Receives Probation For Drug Offense

13 hrs ago

Former NHL player Kevin Stevens avoided a federal prison sentence following a hearing this week in U.S. District Court in Boston. Stevens, who played in the NHL for 16 years , including parts of 11 seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, also starred at Boston College and for the 1988 U.S. Olympic team.

