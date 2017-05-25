Ex-Ferris State player sends Pittsburgh Penguins to Stanley Cup Finals

Chris Kunitz, who didn't have a goal in the postseason, picked the perfect time to get one, er, two and send the Pittsburgh Penguins back to the Stanley Cup Finals. The 37-year-old Kunitz picked up his second goal of the game Thursday at 5:09 in double overtime to give the Penguins a 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.