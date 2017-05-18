Crosby showing why a 2017 championshi...

Crosby showing why a 2017 championship would be his greatest victory 9 minutes ago | Luke Fox

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Sportsnet.ca

In a quiet moment after Friday's critical series-knotting victory, as the cameras and notepads trudged out of the Pittsburgh Penguins dressing room, Mike Sullivan walked in and approached Sidney Crosby 's stall. Not unlike Anaheim's Ryan Getzlaf 24 hours earlier, Crosby was the best player on the ice in Game 4 because this is what he does.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sportsnet.ca.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a... May 16 JustPhart 4
Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot May 3 Bracken 1
News Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06) Feb '17 8thPharts 2
News Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16) May '16 The Trout 1
News Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07) Oct '15 Fart news 90
News Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
See all Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,741 • Total comments across all topics: 281,152,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC