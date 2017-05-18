Crosby showing why a 2017 championship would be his greatest victory 9 minutes ago | Luke Fox
In a quiet moment after Friday's critical series-knotting victory, as the cameras and notepads trudged out of the Pittsburgh Penguins dressing room, Mike Sullivan walked in and approached Sidney Crosby 's stall. Not unlike Anaheim's Ryan Getzlaf 24 hours earlier, Crosby was the best player on the ice in Game 4 because this is what he does.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sportsnet.ca.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May 16
|JustPhart
|4
|Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot
|May 3
|Bracken
|1
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC