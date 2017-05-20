Chelsea's Conte named Manager of the ...

Chelsea's Conte named Manager of the Year: LMA

Having arrived at Stamford Bridge following the end of Euro 2016, Conte has made an instant impact with his managerial skills and that he will now aim to add another trophy in his account when Chelsea face Arsenal in the FA Cup final on Saturday. The Italian was named manager of the year and Premier League manager of the year after leading the Blues to the title in his first season in charge.

