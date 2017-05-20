Britain's Nationwide Building Society...

Britain's Nationwide Building Society profit falls 23 pct

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

The building society left its savings rates unchanged after the Bank of England cut and passed on the full benefit to borrowersPA:Press Association Pre-tax profits at the UK's largest mutual, which now has 15 million members, dropped by 17.6pc to A 1.05bn in the 12 months to April 4. Mr Garner said the mutual had handed back A 505m to its members during the year "which included maintaining selected savings rates while passing on the base rate decrease in full to mortgage borrowers". "If successful, we may choose to invest in other communities".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07) Mon BigPhartse 94
News Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a... May 16 JustPhart 4
Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot May 3 Bracken 1
News Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06) Feb '17 8thPharts 2
News Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16) May '16 The Trout 1
News Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
See all Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,289 • Total comments across all topics: 281,243,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC