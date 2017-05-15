Banged-up Penguins march on vs Senato...

Banged-up Penguins march on vs Senators as injuries mount

Read more: WLBT-TV Jackson

Pittsburgh Penguins' Justin Schultz skates slowly back to his bench after injuring himself sliding into the boards during the first period of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference final against the Ottawa Senators in the NHL Stanl... . Pittsburgh Penguins' Olli Maatta and Nick Bonino, top, tngle with Ottawa Senators' Mark Stone during the third period of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference final in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs, Monday, May 15, 2... Seeing a top-line forward and your most indispensable defenseman walking slowly down the tunnel and out of sight during a game would be startling if the Pittsburgh Penguins haven't grown so used to it.

Chicago, IL

