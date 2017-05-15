Banged-up Penguins march on vs Senators as injuries mount

Pittsburgh Penguins' Justin Schultz skates slowly back to his bench after injuring himself sliding into the boards during the first period of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference final against the Ottawa Senators in the NHL Stanl... . Pittsburgh Penguins' Olli Maatta and Nick Bonino, top, tngle with Ottawa Senators' Mark Stone during the third period of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference final in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs, Monday, May 15, 2... Seeing a top-line forward and your most indispensable defenseman walking slowly down the tunnel and out of sight during a game would be startling if the Pittsburgh Penguins haven't grown so used to it.

