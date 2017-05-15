Banged-up Penguins march on vs Senators as injuries mount
Pittsburgh Penguins' Justin Schultz skates slowly back to his bench after injuring himself sliding into the boards during the first period of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference final against the Ottawa Senators in the NHL Stanl... . Pittsburgh Penguins' Olli Maatta and Nick Bonino, top, tngle with Ottawa Senators' Mark Stone during the third period of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference final in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs, Monday, May 15, 2... Seeing a top-line forward and your most indispensable defenseman walking slowly down the tunnel and out of sight during a game would be startling if the Pittsburgh Penguins haven't grown so used to it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLBT-TV Jackson.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|18 hr
|JustPhart
|4
|Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot
|May 3
|Bracken
|1
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC