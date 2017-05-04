Alex Ovechkin has made the playoffs e...

Alex Ovechkin has made the playoffs eight time in his

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: West Allis

Will Alex Ovechkin ever find Stanley Cup success? The Capitals winger faces a career-defining moment in Game 5 vs. the Penguins on Saturday Check out this story on greenfield-westallisnow.com: https://usat.ly/2pMec4d With the Penguins taking a commanding 3-1 lead the Washington Capitals are yet again faced with the possibility of yet another disappointing postseason. The most famous photograph of Bobby Orr features him flying through the air, arms extended like Superman, after scoring an overtime goal to clinch the 1970 Stanley Cup for the Boston Bruins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Allis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot Wed Bracken 1
News Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06) Feb '17 8thPharts 2
News Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16) May '16 The Trout 1
News Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07) Oct '15 Fart news 90
News Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Columnist: Penguins should make run at Mike Bab... (May '14) Jan '15 catfreak 2
See all Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,581 • Total comments across all topics: 280,789,065

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC