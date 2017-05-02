Adding Daniel Sprong to Penguins' lineup not likely at this point

With 67 regular season goals out of their lineup, the Penguins could theoretically entertain the idea of dropping Daniel Sprong onto the NHL roster, although general manager Jim Rutherford indicated Tuesday that using Sprong in such a way is unlikely. "He's one of the group that we have available," Rutherford said of Sprong, whose QMJHL season with Charlottetown ended on over the weekend.

