2017 NHL Eastern Conference Finals: O...

2017 NHL Eastern Conference Finals: Ottawa Senators-Pittsburgh Penguins Game 6 preview, update

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: UPI

Down to their last out, the Ottawa Senators plan on retreating to the style that brought them to the Eastern Conference finals. That means the neutral zone should be a crowded piece of ice when the Pittsburgh Penguins look to eliminate the Senators on Tuesday night at Canadian Tire Centre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07) 16 hr BigPhartse 94
News Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a... May 16 JustPhart 4
Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot May 3 Bracken 1
News Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06) Feb '17 8thPharts 2
News Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16) May '16 The Trout 1
News Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
See all Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,155 • Total comments across all topics: 281,223,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC