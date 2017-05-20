2017 NHL Eastern Conference Finals: Ottawa Senators-Pittsburgh Penguins Game 6 preview, update
Down to their last out, the Ottawa Senators plan on retreating to the style that brought them to the Eastern Conference finals. That means the neutral zone should be a crowded piece of ice when the Pittsburgh Penguins look to eliminate the Senators on Tuesday night at Canadian Tire Centre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|16 hr
|BigPhartse
|94
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May 16
|JustPhart
|4
|Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot
|May 3
|Bracken
|1
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC